Fewer candidates, more candidates – Mir – Kommersant

On December 4, the primaries ended in one of the main right-wing parties in France – “Republicans”. They decided which of the party leaders would be nominated for the presidential elections in 2022. The victory was won by the experienced politician Valerie Pécresse, the president of one of the most important regions of the country – Ile-de-France. The right flank of the future elections has now been finally formed, the Kommersant correspondent in France believes. Alexey Tarkhanov…

In the second round of the primaries, the Republicans faced two politicians – Valerie Pécresse and the deputy of the Alpes-Maritime region, Eric Ciotti. According to the results of the first round, Ms Pécresse was almost 1% behind her rival (25% against 25.59%), but the retired candidates Michel Barnier, Xavier Bertrand and Philippe Juven supported their colleague before the second vote.

As a result, the president of the Ile-de-France region became the only candidate for the Republicans, gaining 60.95% of the vote against Mr. Ciotti’s 39.05%.

As expected, the loser did not become indignant, but promised his full support to the winner.

How much advice will be followed by his voters, who may, disappointed, go to the right – to Marine Le Pen or Eric Zemmour – is an open question.

But Mrs. Pécresse is suitable for all sympathizers of the right-wing French, for whom the positions of Eric Zemmour and Marine Le Pen already now seem too tough, outdated and even dangerous. Addressing these rather wide circles of the conservative-minded population, she has already said, clearly targeting her opponents: “The merchants of fear never act effectively. Unlike the radicals, we will turn Macron’s page without tearing apart the pages of French history. “

In this first speech after the victory, which can be considered the first campaign speech of her presidential campaign, Valerie Pecresse promised a new policy in the name of work and against dependency, for the effectiveness of government and against oppression of business, for all good and against all bad.

Valerie Pécresse’s choice today is very important for the upcoming spring 2022 presidential race. With her nomination, the entire right wing of modern politics was completely lined up.

Madame Pécresse is the closest to the centrists, we can say that she is the most left of the right. Strongly to the right of her is Marine Le Pen, who is trying to show herself as a centrist more than she really is. But the weak point of this “National Association” candidate is real politics, management, economics. During the last presidential elections, she disgracefully lost a television duel with Emmanuel Macron, unable to discuss with him on an equal footing on economic issues.

Even to the right of Marine Le Pen, the candidate Eric Zemmour has begun to assert himself, speaking from the positions that she left, and counting on voters who were disappointed in her. He assures that Marine Le Pen will still not be able to win, even reaching the second round, and he will just be able to overturn the current president. His strong point is immigration, French identity, glorious history, but Mr. Zemmour never ran even a small village, although he is a brilliant couch strategist, he spent his entire professional life at a desk or in television studios.

But Valerie Pekresse is not only an active, but also a very experienced politician.

She worked in the administration of President Jacques Chirac, was a minister for Nicolas Sarkozy. The Ile-de-France region, which includes Paris, is not called the “French Island” for nothing, it is a country in miniature. This is where all the problems of France are manifested and, as the head of the region since 2014, Ms Pécresse has shown that she is able to cope with them. The step from the president of the “French Island” to the presidency of France may be the most natural for her.

Her history also includes service in the foreign policy structures of France. Valerie Pekress is remembered, in particular, in Moscow, where she worked and where they appreciated her professionalism and, importantly, her Russian language. And finally, it is very important for the modern world that she is a woman. Among the three female candidates (counting the left Anna Hidalgo and the right Marine Le Pen), she takes the most solid, balanced position. The opinion of many journalists, voiced today after the decision of the Congress of the Republicans, is this: “The real elections begin today.”