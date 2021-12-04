Fitch Affirms Russia’s Rating – RBC

One of the risks, the agency’s experts called the accumulation of troops on the border with Ukraine and the aggravation of relations with the EU and the United States against this background.

Photo: Maxim Stulov / Vedomosti / TASS



The international rating agency Fitch has affirmed Russia’s sovereign credit rating at BBB, with a stable outlook. This is stated in the agency’s message.

Experts noted the effective actions of the authorities to maintain the stability of the sovereign balance during last year’s turmoil, recovery in business activity and the rise in oil prices, which also contribute to a stable forecast. However, there are also factors that prevent the rating from being raised. This is the risk of maintaining the current sanctions, as well as the limited prospects for structural reforms in some areas (including the judicial system). The parliamentary elections, which were won by United Russia, did not have a serious impact.

Fitch noted that reports of a troop build-up on the border with Ukraine add to foreign policy risks. Experts admitted that on the part of Russia this could be an attempt to strengthen its position. In their opinion, there will be no direct confrontation with Ukraine.

The agency’s experts added that the aggravation of relations with the United States and the European Union, which occurred against the background of the situation around Ukraine, also did not contribute to an increase in the rating. Fitch indicated that the meeting of Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva, as well as contacts in the field of cybersecurity and nuclear arms control, somewhat stabilized the situation after the US sanctions in April. The latter were a negative factor as they limited US participation in the Russian primary market.