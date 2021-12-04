Following the example of Kate Hudson and J. Lo: what is healthy fitness from the point of view of an osteopath?

The main point of doing fitness boils down to such moments as:

replenishment of the missing physical activity during the day;

the formation of a motor basis for the organization of training and training of the whole body against the background of replenishing the physical load.

These are the main points to pay attention to for someone who is or plans to start doing fitness.

If we talk about fitness in the context of replenishing physical activity, then training should be every day. The time should be determined according to your physical fitness, with a trainer, exercise therapy instructor or after the cardiologist has established the functional capabilities of the heart. If we consider fitness from the point of view of the goals of achieving sports results that go beyond the limits of preventive exercises, then such an achievement will be the transition to a higher-quality fitness model.

A higher-quality system assumes alternation according to the system day after day of preventive fitness classes, where a person makes up for the missing load with professional exercises, during which not only the missing physical activity gets, but also the entire range of the gym is used, a full range of physical exercises with alternating load on the group muscles on different days, followed by an increase of 20% per month.