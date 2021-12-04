For our neighborly homeland – Newspaper Kommersant No. 221 (7183) dated 04.12.2021

Russia and the West found themselves in a situation where the countdown began to the start of the process, which the Russian Foreign Ministry called “straightening the military-strategic balance.” Although Kiev is confident that Moscow is ready for active actions, including military ones, the events, despite the harsh rhetoric, have not yet become irreversible. Whether detente is possible will become clear next week – after the announced conversation between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

After Vladimir Putin on December 1 announced the need to agree with the United States and the West in general on mutual legal guarantees of security, things have not become calmer. Moscow has raised the stakes as high as possible in the geopolitical game with Western partners and NATO. “It was emphasized that ignoring the legitimate concerns of Russia, drawing Ukraine into the geopolitical games of the United States against the background of the deployment of NATO forces in the immediate vicinity of our borders will have the most serious consequences, forcing retaliatory measures to straighten the military-strategic balance. An alternative to this could be long-term security guarantees on our western borders, which should be viewed as an imperative requirement, ”the Russian Foreign Ministry said after a meeting between Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Stockholm on December 2.

In Kiev, this was perceived as an unequivocal threat. They speak with confidence about an almost inevitable large-scale conflict with Russia. Such fears were expressed on December 3 by the Minister of Defense of the Republic Alexei Reznikov, who addressed the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada.

“The likelihood of a large-scale escalation on the part of Russia exists. The most likely time to reach readiness for escalation will be the end of January, ”warned Mr. Reznikov.

He said that the number of Russian troops near the Russian-Ukrainian border and in the Donbas totals 94.3 thousand people. The minister added: in order to undermine the republic’s defenses, “the enemy uses a series of non-military measures” – information, economic and energy.

In Ukraine, they also fear a “hybrid attack” from Belarus, in the course of which migrants will act as weapons. “After the de facto Anschluss of Belarus, we have an additional thousand kilometers of border that need to be protected, especially in winter,” Minister Reznikov said.

The fact that the Belarusian leadership may allow the Russian Federation “to use its territory to organize an invasion” was also expressed in an interview with the Latvian publication Sargs.lv by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. “Russia is absorbing Belarus centimeter by centimeter. We see it clearly, ”he said.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko does nothing to dispel these fears of Kiev.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, he assured: if “Russia faces aggression from Ukraine,” Minsk will support the Russian Federation – economically, legally and politically. “I will do everything to make Ukraine ours,” he added. In addition, the Belarusian leader pointed out “de jure” that Crimea belonged to Russia and announced his readiness, if necessary, to turn to Moscow with a proposal to place nuclear weapons in Belarus (see Kommersant on December 2).

The Ukrainian side responds to threats with statements about preparations for confrontation. Oleksiy Reznikov announced that in 2022 Ukraine will build up the capabilities of the armed forces.

“Among the priorities are the missile program and the development of the capabilities of the fleet,” the minister said.

He said that Ukraine is starting to build naval bases in Berdyansk and Ochakov within the framework of agreements with Great Britain. We will remind that London earlier decided to allocate a loan to Kiev for this purpose in the amount of up to 1.7 billion.

The Ukrainian authorities are counting on help from the West. On Thursday, attending a meeting of the foreign ministers of the OSCE member states in Stockholm, Dmitry Kuleba spoke about the “three directions” of a comprehensive package of containment of the Russian Federation, which he is discussing with colleagues from other countries. “First point.- “B”): clear communication with Russia through all channels – open and closed – about the fact that a military operation on the territory of Ukraine will have irreparable consequences for it, ”the diplomat said.

The second direction involves the development of a package of sanctions, which will be “applied with lightning speed if Russia resorts to a military operation.” “These sanctions will be very difficult for her economically,” the minister warned. The third area is to deepen Ukraine’s military-technical cooperation with its partners.

In the West, they express support not only in words, but also in money.

The day before, the EU Council took an unprecedented, as Alexei Reznikov described it, step – it allocated € 31 million to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities. On the same day, the presidents of Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine Gitanas Nauseda, Andrzej Duda and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a joint statement called on the international community to strengthen sanctions against the Russian Federation. The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal made the same appeal. Restrictions, write the authors of the publication, need to be introduced in relation to the state debt and state banks of the Russian Federation, as well as energy, mining and metallurgical companies. In addition, it is necessary to abandon the launch of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline. NATO, the newspaper believes, should increase the number of troops in Poland and send advisers and instructors to Ukraine.

The White House is already preparing some steps. US President Joe Biden on Friday announced the development of “the most comprehensive and significant set of initiatives” designed to make it as difficult for Russia to implement a possible aggressive scenario of actions against Ukraine. “The initiatives are designed to make it very, very difficult for Putin what he (people fear) can do,” Mr Biden said evasively.

Meanwhile, the statements of the Russian side demonstrate Moscow’s decisiveness in defending its interests.

Aide to the President of the Russian Federation Yuri Ushakov emphasized on Friday: “We have the right to move troops on our territory, but there is no talk of any kind of escalation.” At the same time, the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov admitted the day before: the likelihood of hostilities in Ukraine is high. “On the whole, we see quite, perhaps even aggressive, one might say, rhetoric on the part of the Ukrainian authorities. We see an increase in the intensity of provocative actions on the contact lines (in the Donbass – “B”) “, – he explained.

However, judging by the statements of Vladimir Putin and the Russian Foreign Ministry, Donbass worries Moscow, but now not in the first place. The emphasis is placed on stopping the further expansion of NATO to the east and cooperation of the alliance with those countries of the post-Soviet space with which the bloc now has the most advanced relations. These are primarily Ukraine and Georgia.

Vasily Kashin, director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, military expert, is sure that the wording about the intention to straighten the military-strategic balance should be understood as Moscow’s readiness to act as tough as possible. “Russia will take radical military steps to ensure its security in a situation where the territory of Ukraine is being developed by the alliance, even if Ukraine is not formally a NATO member. This also applies to Georgia to a lesser extent, ”the expert told Kommersant.

Vasily Kashin believes that the steps of the Russian Federation may include both measures of military construction on Russian territory and on the territory of Belarus, and military support of the Donbass republics.

Former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Stepan Gavrysh also believes that the escalation is real: “The threat of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine is quite high. Based on the results of the meeting between Blinken and Lavrov, there is an understanding that Moscow went on the offensive to the West, put forward an ultimatum to Washington. “

The statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry that Moscow will be forced to equalize the military balance, Mr. Gavrish interprets as “Russia’s readiness to provoke instability not only around the borders of Ukraine, but throughout the world.” He doubts that the West and Russia can eventually come to a compromise. “Russia does not offer to reach an agreement in the middle, but proposes to reach an agreement at the point where the US cannot stop,” he believes. “This is about the signing of Yalta-2, which implies not just NATO’s commitment not to move east, but a refusal to deploy missiles medium range in Europe and from force movement to the borders of Russia ”.

Vasily Kashin thinks that a compromise is still possible. Noting that the leaders of NATO countries have repeatedly spoken about the inadmissibility of a situation in which Russia may have the right to veto cooperation of a country with the alliance, the expert did not rule out that “faced with a really serious and dangerous crisis, they can carefully correct this position.” Agreement on general rules of the game, he believes, is in the common interest.

The Ukrainian authorities rule out the possibility of such a compromise and declare that they will not deviate from the path to the North Atlantic Alliance. “Ukraine categorically rejects any commitment to renounce its NATO membership and any other“ guarantees ”demanded by Russia,” said Dmitry Kuleba, whose words were broadcast by AFP on Friday. However, Moscow, proposing an agreement on security guarantees in Europe, did not appeal to Kiev at all. And this significantly raises expectations from the upcoming conversation between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden next week.

Marina Kovalenko, Vladimir Soloviev