Foreign agents found at the army’s location – Picture of the day – Kommersant

The Ministry of Justice has added to the “foreign agency” lists of NGOs and the media. The registers included four journalists from the Internet edition “Idel Realii” (the media was recognized as a foreign agent in 2017), as well as the association for helping conscripts “Citizen. Army. Right”. Kommersant’s source in the Ministry of Justice said that the association had received € 319,000 from the European Commission in three years. The head of the human rights organization Sergei Krivenko emphasizes that the company never concealed foreign grants and reported this to the Ministry of Justice every year.

The number of media outlets performing the functions of foreign agents has exceeded one hundred. On Friday, the Ministry of Justice added Regina Khisamova, Andrei Grigoriev, Alina Grigorieva and Regina Himalova to the relevant register of journalists, including the editions of Idel Realia. The department did not name the reasons in a short message, it only says that the Ministry of Justice “complied with the requirements of the current legislation.” The same wording refers to the entry into the register of non-commercial non-profit agents of the Association for the Promotion of the Protection of the Rights of Conscripts, Alternatively Servants and Military Personnel “Human Rights Group” Citizen. Army. Law “.

The interlocutor of Kommersant in the Ministry of Justice indicates that the association received € 319 thousand from the European Commission in the period from 2019 to 2021.

Let us remind you that the Ministry of Justice maintains three “foreign agency” registers: for NGOs, mass media and associations without a legal entity. The list of foreign media agents is expanding most dynamically, to which, since 2019, individuals can also be included (most often they are journalists, lawyers and human rights activists). It expanded to 103 positions on Friday. To be included in any of the registers, the Ministry of Justice must identify the receipt of foreign money in the work of a person or organization and, at the same time, record the “political activities” of the media or NGOs.

Head of the Citizen. Army. Pravo “Sergei Krivenko explained to Kommersant that he annually reports to the Ministry of Justice on the receipt of foreign funds:” This is no secret to anyone, the department receives our reports in April every year. We received the last grant from the European Union. Our activity is legal, we advise conscripts and help them in courts, we are not going to stop working and will go to court to challenge the status of “foreign agent”. “

Mr. Krivenko also said that in October this year, the Ministry of Justice notified the group of an unscheduled inspection.

By November 15, human rights activists had collected and handed over to the department, according to Sergei Krivenko, “all the extracts and the necessary administrative documentation” for three years. The check ended date was set to December 3. “However, I learned about the results from journalists, the Ministry of Justice did not send any acts or notifications,” the head of the association explained. The check, according to him, was carried out “after the denunciation” of the NOD (People’s Liberation Movement) activist.

Note also that the legislation on foreign agents has been in effect in the Russian Federation since 2012. Human rights activists criticize him for the vague criteria for obtaining foreign funding and conducting “political activities” (it is not clear what should be considered as such). According to Kommersant’s information, proposals on reforming the law on foreign agents on December 9 at an annual meeting with the president may be put forward by members of the Human Rights Council in the Russian Federation.

At the same time, Vladimir Putin himself on Friday, during a meeting with the chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, Ella Pamfilova, said that the law on foreign agents should not violate the rights of citizens. This is how he reacted to the words of Mrs. Pamfilova that the practice of applying this normative act needs to be streamlined. The head of state specified that the law must meet “the goals for which it was adopted.”

