Foreign Ministry responded to AP data on preparations for Russia’s “offensive” in Ukraine – RBK

Earlier, The Associated Press, citing a source in the US presidential administration, reported that, according to US intelligence services, Russia is planning an “invasion” of Ukraine in early 2022. According to the forecast of American intelligence, Moscow intends to send 175 thousand troops to the offensive. The source of the publication noted that half of the contingent has already been deployed at the borders with Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden commented on the intelligence data, saying that Russia’s actions have been known for a long time. “I expect we will have a long discussion with Putin,” he added, when asked by reporters about the intelligence findings.

In October, American media began writing about Russia’s military build-up on the border with Ukraine and a possible “invasion” of the country. The Washington Post, citing US and EU officials, noted the “unusual movement of equipment” by the Russian army. Later, Politico published satellite images of alleged accumulations of Russian tanks in the Smolensk region, 250 km from the Ukrainian border. In late November, CBS News broadcast speculations by US officials that the likelihood of a Russian offensive increases with the onset of cold weather.

The press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov also previously indicated that the movement of Russian military equipment and army units across the country is exclusively a matter of Russia, and should not bother other states, since it does not pose a threat to them in any way.

At the end of November, President Vladimir Putin recalled that reports of a potential Russian offensive against Ukraine appeared in the media at the beginning of this year during the Zapad-21 exercise, and indicated that this did not happen.

At the beginning of November, the Ukrainian State Border Service did not note Russia’s military activity on the border. However, on November 30, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that about 115 thousand military men, tanks, artillery, air and naval forces and electronic warfare were stationed in the border regions of Russia. Zakharova said that Kiev sent 125 thousand soldiers to the conflict area in Donbass.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby also accused Russia of pulling military forces to the Ukrainian border. He called on the Kremlin to be “more transparent” about troop movements. Later, the head of the State Department, Anthony Blinken, said that the Russian president could decide to “invade” as soon as possible, and warned about sanctions against Moscow in case of aggression.