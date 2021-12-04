Foreign Ministry urged the West to abandon sanctions and cooperate with Minsk – RBK

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

(Photo: Konstantin Kokoshkin / Global Look Press)



The Russian Foreign Ministry calls on Western states to abandon sanctions and cooperate with the Belarusian authorities in resolving the migration crisis. This was announced by the representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, in a commentary on the new EU sanctions against Belarus, which was published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We call on the Western states to abandon double standards and the policy of illegitimate sanctions pressure, to show a civilized approach and to begin a practical settlement of the migration crisis in cooperation with the authorities of the Republic of Belarus,” Zakharova said.

She stressed that the Russian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the new sanctions imposed by the EU, the US and the UK against Belarus on December 2. Zakharova noted that they negatively affect the life of ordinary Belarusian citizens.

According to a spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, with the help of these restrictions, Western countries are trying to punish Belarus for the migration crisis, which was caused by “their own policy of ‘exporting democracy’ to the countries of the Middle East and North Africa.”