Gazprom-Media will become a shareholder of VK – Business – Kommersant

Gazprom-Media will receive 45% in the company that controls the majority of votes in VK (formerly Mail.ru Group). This share was previously consolidated by Gazprombank and will now contribute it as a contribution to the property of its subsidiary Gazprom-Media.

Gazprombank will contribute 45% of the authorized capital of JSC MF Technologies, which controls 57.3% of voting shares of VK (formerly Mail.ru Group), as a contribution to the property of JSC Gazprom-media holding. This is stated in the message of “Gazprom-Media”. As a result, Gazprom-Media becomes a shareholder of MF Technologies JSC.

VK continues to maintain the status of an independent company and develop its own digital ecosystem, says a representative of Gazprom-Media.

On December 2, Alisher Usmanov’s USM announced its withdrawal from VK. The largest insurance group SOGAZ acquired 45% in MF Technologies JSC. In SOGAZ, 21.2% belongs to Gazprom, the head of the gas monopoly Alexey Miller is the chairman of the board of directors of SOGAZ.

Earlier in November, Sberbank sold 36% in MF Technologies to Gazprombank for 12.8 billion rubles. Another 9% of shares in MF Technologies were owned directly by USM, and this package “is in a deal with Gazprombank,” USM said on December 2. As a result, Gazprombank will consolidate 45% of MF Technologies, which it transfers to a subsidiary media holding. “Thus, structures close to PJSC Gazprom received an absolute majority of voting shares in VK,” commented Gazprom-Media.

Investors generally welcomed the transfer of control over VK Group to structures close to Gazprom.

Anna Afanasyeva