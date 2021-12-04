GISMETEO: What vehicles can you buy now without additional options and queues? – Auto

The list of models available for purchase in a short time and without additional options is currently small. The specialists of the Za Rulem magazine told what cars can be purchased on the Russian car market, avoiding overpayments and long waiting times.

For a low cost at the moment, you can buy individual premium models, as well as difficult-to-sell cars from Chinese manufacturers. This list contains Chery Tiggo 4 with manual transmission, Dongfeng 580 and some brand cars Changan…

For connoisseurs of European manufacturers, experts told about the brand’s models Peugeot: 2008 and 3008… These options can be purchased without dealer markups, but their cost is high, which is why the demand is low.

The next car on the list is Opel grandland x… The cost of the model is quite high, but with it dealerships do not impose additional options that increase the price. It should be noted that cars of this brand are always available, there is no shortage.

