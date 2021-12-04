Goldman Sachs’ Interest in BTC-Backed Lending Products: Crypto Market News By Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – Goldman Sachs (NYSE 🙂 is interested in secured lending products, and South Korea has postponed the tax on bitcoin traders – these and other important cryptocurrency market news in our daily review.

On the BTC chart, the signal of the formation of a “double top” is strengthening, the implementation of which may occur as the Fed normalizes monetary policy. This position is shared by Louis Navelier, CEO of Navellier & Associates, reports Business Insider.

Goldman Sachs and other US investment banks are considering the option of organizing tripartite repo transactions with collateral in the form of BTC futures, writes CoinDesk.

Indian citizens will be obliged to disclose information about their virtual assets and transfer them to Bitcoin exchanges regulated by SEBI, writes NDTV.

On November 12, the network hash rate reached a record high of 818.39 TH / s. This happened after the price had overcome the level of $ 4700, according to the analytical report ForkLog.

The National Assembly of South Korea has approved an amendment to the legislation, which provides for the introduction of taxation of cryptocurrencies from January 1, 2023, reports CoinDesk.

The text was prepared by Yana Shebalina