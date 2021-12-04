Grammy Awards 2021: Beyoncé for a video with her daughter, and Lady Gaga for a duet with Ariana Grande

Alena KATASHINSKAYA 15 march 06:24

Photo: REUTERS

On the night of March 14-15, the 63rd ceremony of awarding the most prestigious music award of the year was held in the USA – Grammy 2021 … Due to quarantine, there were no spectators at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and the artists performed on five stages.





Tables were set for the artists to watch the performances on the screen. Photo: CNN

“Song of the Year” became “I Can’t Breathe” by 23-year-old American hip-hop star HER (Gabriella Wilson), dedicated to the murdered African American George Floyd.

Beyoncé became the winner in the categories Best Music Video for the video for the song “Brown Skin Girl”, where her daughter, Blue Ivy, starred; “Best R&B Song” (“Black Parade”), Best R&B Performance(“Black Parade”), Best Rap Song (“Savage” with Megan Thee Stallion). Thanks to this, the artist set the record for the number of Grammy statuettes among singers – now Beyoncé has 28. The previous record was set by country singer Alison Krauss with 27 statuettes. Among men, the record is held by the English conductor Georg Solti with 31 awards.

“Record of the Year ” won Billie Eilish for the song “everything i wanted”, and she also won the nomination “Best Song Written for Visual Media” (No Time To Die).





Billie Eilish took the stage for the statuette with her brother. Photo: REUTERS

In the nomination “Album of the Year” won by “folklore” Taylor Swift. She became the first singer to win this nomination three times.

Best New Artist became Megan Thee Stallion, and best pop song of the year – “Watermelon Sugar” by British artist Harry Styles. Award in the category “Best Pop Duo or Group Performance“got Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for the song” Rain on Me “.

The soundtrack album for the Netflix movie “Eurovision: The Fire Saga”, in which Jamala participated, did not receive an award.

Other awards of the award:

Best Pop Vocal Album – “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa.

– “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa. Best Dance Album – “Bubba” plate from Canadian electronic engineer Kaytranada.

– “Bubba” plate from Canadian electronic engineer Kaytranada. Best Rock Performance – Fiona Apple, Shameika.

– Fiona Apple, Shameika. Best Rock Song of the Year – Brittany Howard’s composition “Stay High”.

– Brittany Howard’s composition “Stay High”. Best Rock Album went to American indie rockers The Strokes with their album “The New Abnormal”.

went to American indie rockers The Strokes with their album “The New Abnormal”. Best New Age Album – Jim West.

– Jim West. Best reggae -album – “Got to Be Tough” by Toots & The Maytals.

– “Got to Be Tough” by Toots & The Maytals. Best modern instrumental album – Snarky Puppy – “Live at the Royal Albert Hall”

Snarky Puppy – “Live at the Royal Albert Hall” The best R&B song – Robert Glasper – “Better Than I Imagined”

Robert Glasper – “Better Than I Imagined” Best Traditional R&B Performance – Ledisi – “Anything For You”

– Ledisi – “Anything For You” Best R & B album – John Legend – “Bigger Love”

– John Legend – “Bigger Love” Best rap -album – Nas “King’s Disease”

– Nas “King’s Disease” The best rap -song -Megan Thee Stallion with part of Beyonce- “Savage”

-Megan Thee Stallion with part of Beyonce- “Savage” The best country -song – The Highwomen – “Crowded Table”

The Highwomen – “Crowded Table” Best Ethnic Music Album – Burna Boy – “Twice as Tall”

