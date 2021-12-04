Gref announced the transformation of Russia in the next 10 years

German Gref said that Russia will be one of the most attractive markets in the world

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

In the coming decades, Russia will be one of the most attractive markets in the world in terms of risk-reward ratio, says Sberbank CEO German Gref. In his opinion, the reason for this was the policy of the authorities, thanks to which macroeconomic stability is firmly maintained in the country.

“Russia is facing a very serious transformation, but it also opens up enormous opportunities. It seems to me that in terms of risk-reward ratio in the coming decades, the country will be one of the most attractive markets in the world. I do not think that the Russian government will retreat in the near future from maintaining a very tough macroeconomic stability, ”Gref said.

The head of Sberbank also clarified that the Russian Federation opens up tremendous opportunities for investors. “Agriculture, transport logistics, and the high-tech sector are of particular interest. Also, while there is still an opportunity to invest in traditional energy sectors, ”he summed up.

Earlier, the head of the bank said that tax incentives would help push Russians to form pension savings. In his opinion, the country needs to reform the pension legislation so that non-state funds can offer their clients competitive programs, specifies MK.RU … According to the head of Sberbank, about 6 trillion rubles fell under the freeze of pension savings, reports the Federal News Agency.