Guests of the International Forum “We are Together” joined the action “Tree of Desires” – Gazeta.Ru

First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Sergei Kirienko, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova and other guests of honor of the International Forum of Civil Participation “We Are Together” withdrew applications from the participants of the annual All-Russian action from the New Year tree “Christmas tree of desires”, the purpose of which is to give the feeling of a holiday to people who are forced to struggle with life’s difficulties.

Sergey Kirienko will fulfill the wish of Ekaterina Lartseva from Orekhovo-Zuevo, Moscow Region, who dreams of an electric guitar. Sergei Novikov, head of the presidential department for public projects, will help Ksenia Khrustaleva from the village of Yablonovskiy in the Republic of Adygea, who dreams of a play doll set. Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova will fulfill the wish of Maxim Krylov from Odintsovo, Moscow Region, who dreams of visiting a fire station and taking a ride in a fire engine. The Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation Olga Lyubimova will make the dream of Daria Karmes from the city of Klintsy in the Bryansk region come true, who really wants to visit the Great Moscow Circus. The Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation Valery Falkov will fulfill the wish of Elizaveta Stepanenko from St. Petersburg, who dreams of visiting Veliky Ustyug. Deputy Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Anna Kuznetsova will help fulfill several desires: Polina Isakova from St. Petersburg, who dreams of visiting Karelia, and Artem Akinzhanova from Ivanteevka, Moscow Region, who dreams of a guitar.

The Wish Tree began its work on November 15, 2021 and will run until February 28, 2022. Applications for participation are accepted until December 11, 2021. The organizer of the action is a charity project “Dream with me”which is included in the presidential platform “Russia is a country of opportunities”…

The International Civil Participation Forum “We Are Together” is held from 2 to 5 December at the Moscow Central Exhibition Hall “Manezh” on the eve of Volunteer Day and brings together volunteers, representatives of socially oriented businesses, as well as journalists and bloggers around the idea of ​​”Partnership for Common Goals.”