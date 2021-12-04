Gunzburg urged to speed up the introduction of QR codes throughout the country – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

It is necessary to speed up the introduction at the federal level of QR codes confirming immunity to coronavirus in order to distinguish between the communication of vaccinated and unvaccinated people. This was stated by the director of the Center. N.F. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg.

“I always insist that it is necessary to enter QR codes as quickly as possible and not only enter, but also use QR codes to strictly distinguish between communication between vaccinated and unvaccinated,” Gunzburg said in an interview with NTV channel.

He explained that unvaccinated people are not protected from infection, and so far their only protection is, first of all, a medical mask. At the same time, the vaccinated should also wear a mask, as it “makes it possible to prevent the transmission of the pathogen from the carrier to those who are not vaccinated.”

Bills on the introduction of QR codes for vaccinated and recovered from COVID-19 are now under consideration in the State Duma. They assume that the codes will be valid from February 1 to June 2022 when visiting public places, as well as when traveling by transport. Proposals for bills are accepted until December 14, details are still being worked out. QR codes are currently valid for 12 months from the date of issue.