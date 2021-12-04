Halle Berry reveals why she accepted the role of Bond girl

Halle Berry played the Bond girl in the twentieth film about agent 007 “Die Another Day” 2002. The actress admits that she agreed to this role because she was given the opportunity to present the character differently.

I was delighted with Bond, because this is part of the history of cinema, participation in this project was very significant for me. My version of Bond Girl was different from all the previous ones I had seen before. When Barbara Broccoli offered me this role, she immediately explained that I would be another, atypical Bond girl. It allowed me to be more active, to work with Bond in a new way, and it was very exciting for me. At the same time, I was inspired to reimagine that iconic scene with Ursula Anders (first Bond girlfriend). It was a chance to show her in a new way and pay homage to who she was and what the film series is.

Next year, the actress is scheduled to release at least two projects – The mothership, which is at the stage of post-production, and the picture “The Fall of the Moon” about how it suddenly leaves orbit and goes into collision with the Earth, provoking a number of cataclysms. More recently, Berry made her directorial debut with drama “Beaten”…