Hayley Bieber supports Selena Gomez

It seems that in the long-term war of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, one can put an end to it. After the release of a large interview in which the singer spoke about her psychological illnesses, Hayley took the first step towards a truce.

Selena Gomez / Hayley Bieber

Users found that the model liked the Instagram post that was dedicated to the September issue of Elle (Selena Gomez became its heroine). Some fans have speculated that Hayley expressed support for the star in this way.

For a long time, an army of Gomez fans took revenge on Haley for taking Justin away. They made such a conclusion because of the song Lose You to Love Me, in which Selena sang: “You replaced our relationship with others in two months, as if it were so easy.”

Justin and Hailey Bieber (Photo: @justinbieber)

Hailey Bieber later denied rumors that she allegedly got into someone’s relationship. “Contrary to popular belief, he was lonely for a while, and I was lonely, and we were just trying to make sense of life. We talked a lot before we got together. Nevertheless, it really happened quite quickly, “- said Haley in an interview.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber (Photo: Pascal Le Segretin / Getty Images)

Recall that Gomez has been in a relationship with Justin Bieber since 2010. The couple then parted, then converged again until 2017, and then, in the summer of 2018, the singer proposed to Hayley.