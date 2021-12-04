how Russia strengthens the defense of the Arctic space – RT in Russian

Russian troops in the Arctic are on a high level of combat readiness and are able to fend off military threats from the outside. This statement was made by the commander of the Northern Fleet, Admiral Alexander Moiseev. According to him, the Polar Group of the RF Armed Forces receives modern military equipment and renews the base infrastructure, which makes it possible to respond more quickly to security challenges. Along with this, the forces of the Coast Guard of the FSB Border Service are being strengthened. According to experts, the current defensive measures allow Moscow to defend its interests related to the development of the Northern Sea Route and the development of Arctic mineral deposits.

The commander of the Northern Fleet (SF), Admiral Alexander Moiseev, announced the readiness of the Russian troops to resist military threats in the Arctic and the waters of the Northern Sea Route. He announced this, speaking at the XI International Forum “Arctic: Present and Future” in St. Petersburg.

“As part of the implementation of measures aimed at preventing the use of military force against the Russian Federation, the Northern Fleet, groupings of forces (troops) are in a high degree of combat readiness, are able to provide a favorable operational regime and perform the entire range of tasks to counter military dangers and threats in the Arctic. the region, including the water area of ​​the Northern Sea Route, ”said Moiseev.

According to the admiral, a part of the Northern Fleet is carrying out a planned delivery of “modern weapons, military and special equipment for general use.”

Earlier, Russian troops established a continuous zone of radar detection and integrated control over the air, surface and underwater situation in high latitudes. The reconstruction of the polar airfield network and sea harbors is also continuing, Moiseev noted.

According to the Commander of the Northern Fleet, the modernization of the military infrastructure in the Arctic makes it possible to respond promptly to possible threats to the safety of navigation and maritime economic activity throughout the entire water area of ​​the Northern Sea Route (NSR).

“It is important to note that the Northern Fleet includes a grouping of naval strategic nuclear forces. Let me emphasize that Russia views these weapons primarily as a deterrent, a guarantor of strategic stability in the world, ”the admiral said.

“Demonstration of military force”

The commander of the Northern Fleet paid special attention to building up the military presence of the United States and its allies in the Arctic. According to Alexander Moiseyev, the NATO states are striving to prevent Russia’s dominance in high latitudes “by all possible means, including a demonstration of military force.”

“The naval forces of the USA and NATO countries continue the practice of carrying out regular single and group campaigns of surface warships in the Barents Sea. We are witnessing an increase in the duration of the presence of submarines and surface ships of the US Navy in the Barents and Norwegian Seas, ”Moiseev said.

US aviation at Arctic Challenge 2021

© US Air Force

So, as of December of this year, the states of the North Atlantic Alliance held 20 operational and combat training events in the Arctic, while in 2019 and 2020, 18 exercises were organized each.

In particular, in June, the United States and its allies organized large-scale Arctic Challenge maneuvers, which the Russian embassy in the United States regarded as provocative.

“The Arctic Challenge maneuvers involving the US Air Force Command in Europe and Africa are provocative. Does not help build confidence in Europe. They disagree with Washington’s statements that there is no alternative to the task of ensuring the sustainable and peaceful development of the Arctic region, “- said in a message on the page of the Russian diplomatic mission on Twitter.

In addition, as noted by Moiseev, the increased activity of the strategic aviation of the United States has become a new challenge for the security of the Russian Federation in the Arctic. If in 2016-2018 the flights of American long-range bombers were sporadic, then in 2019-2021 they began to be performed on a systematic basis with increasing intensity. This year, Northern Fleet reconnaissance recorded 28 US Air Force aircraft in various high latitude regions.

According to Moiseyev, Washington does not hide the fact that it considers a permanent military presence in the Arctic and the possibility of using force “as an integral part of the overall national security policy.”

At the same time, from the point of view of the Commander of the Northern Fleet, “such actions are provocative in nature and have a negative impact on the regional security system as a whole.”

According to SV data, today in high latitudes there are almost 50 military infrastructure facilities of the USA, Canada, Denmark, Norway and Iceland. These include 22 airfields, 23 bases and naval bases, as well as four radar stations (radars). Up to 19 thousand personnel are stationed at these facilities on a permanent basis.

Moiseev drew attention to the fact that Russia does not have so many military infrastructure facilities. However, despite this, it is Moscow that for some reason is accused of militarization.

“Defend interests”

Another report on the issues of ensuring the security of the Russian Federation in the Arctic at the International Forum “Arctic: Present and Future” was presented by Vladimir Koblov, Deputy Head of the Coast Guard Department of the Border Guard Service of the FSB of Russia.

According to him, the departments of the department participate in constant anti-terrorist exercises and training, improve combat training, including the protection of transport facilities and the fuel and energy complex.

Also, as Koblov said, the border guards began to receive modern ships, adapted “for solving the entire spectrum of tasks in Arctic conditions.” He sees the priority in the further development of the means and capabilities of the Coast Guard of the FSB in ensuring year-round navigation in the border area, which requires the construction of icebreakers.

Ice-class ship project 23550

RIA News

© Alexey Danichev

“For this purpose, last year the first hull of the frontier patrol ship for ice navigation was laid down,” Koblov said.

According to experts, we are talking about an ice-class patrol ship “Purga” of project 23550 (code “Ermak”), which is capable of carrying out year-round service. At the end of July 2020, its construction began at the Vyborg Shipyard (VSZ).

At the ceremony of laying this platform, the head of the Border Service of the FSB of Russia Vladimir Kulishov said that the ships of the project 23550 would be of great importance for protecting the economic interests of the Russian Federation.

“The huge resources of Russia in the Arctic, the Northern Sea Route, the increased attention of foreign states to this zone of Russia, of course, require us to build up the ship group to guarantee the solution of border security problems,” Kulishov emphasized.

The head of the Border Service said that the “Purga” will receive the most modern weapons, navigation and electronic equipment and will be able to make cruises with a range of up to 12 thousand nautical miles (over 22 thousand km).

Currently, two more ships of the project 23550 “Ivan Papanin” and “Nikolay Zubov” are being built at the “Admiralty shipyards”, but they will become part of the Navy. However, as experts interviewed by RT believe, with the growth of navigation intensity in high latitudes in the near future, for the needs of the FSB, several more ships under the code “Ermak” may be laid down.

“Russia is forced to respond to the growing claims of Western states by strengthening the forces of the Northern Fleet and the FSB Border Service. This is the only way to defend Moscow’s interests in the development of the Northern Sea Route and the development of the richest mineral reserves on the shelf of the Arctic Ocean, “Vadim Kozyulin, head of the Center for Global Studies and International Relations of the IAMP of the Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Academy, explained in an interview with RT.

In his opinion, the strategic goal of Western states in high latitudes is to prevent the military and economic leadership of Moscow.

The geopolitical situation in the Arctic, according to Kozyulin, is complicated by the lack of international agreements on the division of the natural resources of this macro-region and the rules for ensuring navigation. In order to achieve the most favorable conditions in the course of possible negotiations, the West decided to consistently increase its military presence in the Arctic, the analyst said.

Grouping of ships of the Northern Fleet

© Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

“Now every country here has its own arguments in scientific terms, in economic terms, in international law and, of course, in military terms. But most of all, the military approach to resolving disputes is supported by the United States. Washington views the Arctic in the light of the geostrategic confrontation with Russia and China. This is part of the so-called containment policy, ”said Kozyulin.

As the head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, Alexander Mikhailov, said in a comment to RT, most of all the United States fears the reorientation of global cargo flows from the long southern route (through the Indian Ocean and the Suez Canal) to a shorter route that runs through the Northern Sea Route.