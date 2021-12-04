“I was going to satisfy this woman or die.” Will Smith talks about having sex with his wife

“We drank every day and had sex several times a day for four months in a row. And then I began to wonder: maybe it was a competition? In any case, I realized that I had only two options. satisfy this woman sexually, and the second – I was going to die, “- quoted by Smith edition.
The article says that the 53-year-old actor considers “endlessly long, blissful and productive” conversations with his wife to be the basis of a strong relationship and a long marriage.
“Me and Jada still, if we start talking, we do it for at least four hours. For four hours we exchange proposals. That’s why we were able to endure everything and that’s why we are still together, not squeezing all the juices out of each other. It looks like on the ability to solve problems. I have never met a person like Jada, “- admitted Smith.
Will and Jada Smith met on the set of The Prince of Beverly Hills sitcom in 1994, and the couple got married three years later. They have two children: son Jaden Smith (23 years old) and daughter Willow Smith (20 years old).
Smith has been nominated twice for an Academy Award and five times for a Golden Globe. He is a Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist. Among his most famous films are the films Men in Black, Bad Boys, Removal Rules: The Hitch Method, Seven Lives, Aladdin.