I will not accept any “red lines” at the meeting with Putin

The exact date of the meeting of the presidents is still being agreed, and the US media continues to exaggerate the topic of the imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, citing its own intelligence data.

Joe Biden. Photo: Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Updated at 17:20

The White House has confirmed that the online meeting of the US and Russian presidents will take place “in the coming days.” At the same time, Joe Biden warned that he would not accept any “red lines” of Putin. American intelligence agencies, according to AP, claim that at the beginning of the new year, Russia will invade Ukraine. Earlier it was said about the operation with the onset of cold weather.

Against this background, the online summit of Putin and Biden is being prepared. The Kremlin said that it could take place on December 7, that is, at the beginning of next week.

The day before, Joe Biden said that he was expecting a “long discussion” with Vladimir Putin and that he would not accept anyone’s “red lines”. Earlier, Putin called the deployment of strike complexes on the territory of Ukraine and its entry into NATO “red lines”.

The US State Department said that the alliance is not planning aggression against Russia and that, on the contrary, aggression comes only from the Russian side and that it was Russia, not Ukraine, that did not fulfill most of the obligations under the Minsk agreements.

And Biden told reporters from the White House pool that he was preparing new measures to protect Ukraine:

“I constantly communicate with our colleagues in Europe, with Ukrainians. My secretary of state and the national security adviser are also actively involved in this. I am putting together what I believe will be the most comprehensive and essential set of measures that will make it very, very difficult for Mr Putin to do what people fear. ”

Today The Washington Post and AP reported, citing US intelligence agencies, that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine early next year. American intelligence allegedly knows about Moscow’s plans to deploy up to 175,000 troops near the border with Ukraine, and almost half of them have already been deployed. However, it is not yet clear whether Putin is really ready to go “on a risky offensive,” the Washington Post notes, citing White House sources.

In response, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Kommersant that the presence of Russian armed forces on Russian territory is “the legal right of a sovereign state.” And proceeding from NATO’s actions in the region – from maneuvers in the Black Sea to arms supplies to Ukraine – “the American press should be concerned about the aggressive actions of not Russia, but the United States.”

Earlier, Vladimir Putin said that in negotiations with the United States, Russia will seek “reliable and long-term security guarantees” and “insist on the development of specific agreements that would exclude any NATO moves to the east.”

Biden’s reaction is commented on by a political scientist, Fyodor Lukyanov, editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs magazine:

– I must admit that Russia itself raises the question very sharply, so that this topic does not drown in conversations, there must be some kind of reaction. There is a reaction to this, but I would not take literally everything that is being said, because both sides, like boxers before a fight, must demonstrate that there is no chance for the opposite side to push something. This does not automatically mean that the negotiations will fail, although the moment is indeed acute. Apparently, the negotiations will be quite, as they like to say, frank. – What does Biden mean by “red lines”? Is it quite specific that I am not even ready to discuss any guarantees about NATO’s non-expansion to the east, or are there any other “red lines”? – It would be strange if he suddenly said that yes, you know, we will think about how we can guarantee this. Basically, it seems to me that the positions of the sides are quite floating. The statements of the Russian side are not entirely clear: on the one hand, it is said that Ukraine’s membership in NATO is a “red line”, and on the other hand, that pumping up Ukraine’s military capabilities is a “red line”, but this is different, and this is happening. The same is on the part of the United States: in principle, they have repeatedly said that Ukraine will not join any NATO, and that Ukraine will be helped, including in a military manner, they are also constantly talking about. And here’s the question: what worries us – formal membership or real military capabilities that may arise in Ukraine? – The phrase of Secretary of State Blinken that it is Russia that violates the Minsk agreements. – There is a long-standing, to put it mildly, discrepancy on the Minsk agreements. We believe that we have nothing to do with them, they are fulfilled only by Ukraine and the republics, they are absolutely convinced that everything depends on Russia. There is an element of guile on both sides, but now what to do? There were remarks from the American side that Ukraine must also comply with the Minsk agreements, which is not happening. So everything is quite mobile there.

And here is what he thinks about the upcoming meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States political scientist Georgy Bovt:

– I think that we should not expect anything good. The problem with Ukraine itself is not being resolved, and it will not be resolved in such negotiations. For Russia, Ukraine is indeed a matter of national security, and on this issue it is not going to make any compromises in terms of preventing Ukraine from joining NATO and placing NATO infrastructure facilities and so on on Ukrainian territory. What measures she will take in response is still unknown. However, in general, we understand that when it comes to issues of national security, then there is a willingness to go far. – Biden makes it clear that he is not ready to discuss any guarantees of NATO’s eastward expansion. Vladimir Putin had previously wanted to discuss this topic. – This has always been the position of the West since the summit in Bucharest in 2008, when both Ukraine and Georgia were promised to join NATO. Since then, the position has not changed, and the position is that this issue should be decided by NATO, represented by its 33 members and Ukraine. Russia does not have the right of veto here; this has been a consistent position of NATO over the past years.

Earlier, Interfax, citing sources in the air traffic control services, said that

A passenger Airbus flying from Tel Aviv to Moscow was forced to change course as a result of a rapprochement with an American reconnaissance aircraft during a flight over the Black Sea. The incident took place on December 3rd. According to the source, one of the US planes “randomly crossed the established routes of civil aviation” and flew less than 20 meters to the civilian liner. The day before, the Russian military took off Su-27 and Su-30 fighters to escort two US reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea.

Earlier in November, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it was recording the activity of the armed forces of NATO and the United States in the Black Sea and regarded it as “posing a threat to regional security and strategic stability.”

Today Bloomberg wrote, citing sources, that since 2019 Ukraine has bought several dozen Bayraktar combat drones from Turkey, which is several times more than previously reported. Until now, it was known only about the sale of six drones to Kiev. Drone maker Baykar and the Turkish government declined to comment.

