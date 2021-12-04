https://ria.ru/20211204/belorussiya-1762201647.html

In Belarus, they called low prices for gas from Russia a salvation from sanctions

The favorable price for Minsk for Russian gas in 2022 in the amount of $ 128.5 per thousand cubic meters will become one of the sources to cover losses from the sanctions … RIA Novosti, 12/04/2021

2021-12-04T19: 39

2021-12-04T19: 39

2021-12-04T20: 57

economy

in the world

natural gas

Belarus

Minsk

Russia

oil prices

EU sanctions against Belarus

MINSK, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. The favorable price for Minsk for Russian gas in 2022 in the amount of $ 128.5 per thousand cubic meters will become one of the sources of covering losses from Western sanctions, said Dmitry Krutoy, deputy head of the presidential administration. He also noted that the operation of the first unit of the Belarusian NPP at full capacity next year, as predicted, will save 1.8 billion cubic meters of gas. “If translated into money, this is about $ 200-250 million. That is, in fact, only savings on gas next year will cover the entire negative effect on sanctions in trade with the European Union, “Krutoy added. At the same time, he stressed that sanctions” are the only serious threat to the economic security of “Belarus.” We have mobilization plans for any scenario. Therefore, I still do not see any global problems on this topic, “added Krutoy. Contracts with Russia for the supply of oil in 2022 are almost ready, refineries in Belarus will be provided with raw materials, said Dmitry Krutoy.” Oil contracts have been practically signed for next year. , there will be no questions about the oil market either … The volume is at the level of this year. The budget includes a more conservative scenario – oil refining in the amount of 12.5 million tons. But the target scenario is 16-17 million tons, some will be delivered by rail, some by pipeline. Two of our factories will be fully provided with oil next year, there are no questions, “Krutoy said in an interview with the Belarus 1 TV channel. He noted that” the agreements that have been reached with the Russian Federation on both gas and oil are a stabilizing factor in the development of the economy next year. ” including were suppressed by law enforcement officers using special equipment and special means. The KGB of Belarus said on February 11 that the manifestations of protests had practically disappeared. The Belarusian authorities have repeatedly stated that the protests in the country are being coordinated from abroad. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko accused the West of direct interference in the situation in the republic, noted that the riots are directing the United States, and e the Europeans “play along” with them. The European Union, Great Britain, USA, Canada and a number of other countries gradually introduced sanctions against Belarusian officials, as well as enterprises, accusing Minsk of election violations and human rights violations. On Thursday, the US, UK, Canada and the EU announced new sanctions against Belarus. This is the fifth sanctions package since last year’s presidential elections in Belarus, after which protests took place in the country.

2021

news

ru-RU

economy, in the world, natural gas, Belarus, Minsk, Russia, oil prices, EU sanctions against Belarus, USA, European Union, Alexander Lukashenko, KGB of Belarus, Belarusian NPP