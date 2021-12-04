https://ria.ru/20211204/begemoty-1762137347.html

In Belgium, two hippos become infected with coronavirus

In Belgium, two hippos infected with coronavirus – Russia news today

In Belgium, two hippos become infected with coronavirus

The veterinary laboratory of the Belgian National Institute of Health confirmed on Friday evening a positive test for coronavirus in two hippos, … RIA Novosti, 12/04/2021

2021-12-04T01: 39

2021-12-04T01: 39

2021-12-04T01: 39

spread of coronavirus

in the world

antwerp

Belgium

Brussels

coronavirus covid-19

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/07/1b/1574974674_80-0:2192:1188_1920x0_80_0_0_35362f9fb0ccb1ede47a7a2baedecccc.jpg

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 – RIA Novosti. A veterinary laboratory at the Belgian National Institute of Health confirmed a positive test for coronavirus in two hippos housed at the Antwerp Zoo on Friday evening, but the zoo administration is still at a loss to answer the question of how the hippos were infected, given strict sanitary measures. “None of the caretakers have been infected recently … They take rapid tests daily and adhere to protocol,” the report said. The park periodically tests all mammals for coronavirus as a precaution, but this is the first time they have tested positive. closed to the public for hippos. The aviary will be opened when a negative coronavirus test result is received.

https://ria.ru/20211117/kovid-1759322535.html

antwerp

Belgium

Brussels

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/07/1b/1574974674_0-0:2273:1704_1920x0_80_0_0_90003f0ab27d03eb71b65d8b95d7e0e0.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, antwerp, belgium, brussels, coronavirus covid-19