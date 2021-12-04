https://ria.ru/20211204/begemoty-1762137347.html
In Belgium, two hippos become infected with coronavirus
2021-12-04T01: 39
BRUSSELS, Dec 4 – RIA Novosti. A veterinary laboratory at the Belgian National Institute of Health confirmed a positive test for coronavirus in two hippos housed at the Antwerp Zoo on Friday evening, but the zoo administration is still at a loss to answer the question of how the hippos were infected, given strict sanitary measures. “None of the caretakers have been infected recently … They take rapid tests daily and adhere to protocol,” the report said. The park periodically tests all mammals for coronavirus as a precaution, but this is the first time they have tested positive. closed to the public for hippos. The aviary will be opened when a negative coronavirus test result is received.
