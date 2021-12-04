In Estonia, the opposition urged not to ratify the border treaty with Russia

https://ria.ru/20211204/estoniya-1762202388.html

HELSINKI, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. The opposition parliamentary party Isamaa (Fatherland) has called on the Estonian government to refrain from further consultations with Russia on the possibility of ratifying the border treaty given the current geopolitical situation, the party’s press office said Saturday. due to the migration crisis on the borders of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland and due to the tense situation near the Ukrainian border, a confrontation arose in the region, which requires the Estonian government to refuse to ratify the border treaty with the Russian Federation. According to current plans, the construction of the border should be completed in 2026, but the party is convinced that this work can be carried out much faster. “State treasury receipts are now good, and if strengthening the border is really a priority for the government, finding an additional several tens of millions of euros in the next couple of years is a very real task for Estonia,” Seeder said. There is no legal border between Estonia and Russia. The original border agreement was signed in 2005 in Moscow. However, when ratifying it, the Estonian side included in the preamble a reference to the effectiveness of the Tartu Peace Treaty of 1920, on the basis of which the pre-war border was drawn. Moscow interpreted this step as an attempt by Tallinn to reserve the right to territorial claims in the future and withdrew its signature. The Tartu Peace Treaty was concluded on February 2, 1920. According to the agreement, Soviet Russia became the first state in the world to recognize the independence of Estonia, and a state border line was also established between the two countries. Under the agreement, a part of the Pskov province (the so-called Pechora region, now the Pechora region of the Pskov region of Russia), the territory on the right bank of the Narova river (Narva, now the territory in the Leningrad region) was transferred to Estonia. In 1944, these territories were returned to the RSFSR. In 2014, the foreign ministers of the two countries signed a new treaty. This document must be ratified by the parliaments of both states.

