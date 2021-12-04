In Kiev, the teacher refused to speak Ukrainian with the student

In Ukraine, the teacher clearly explained to the student the importance of the Russian language

In Kiev, the teacher refused to speak with the student in Ukrainian

In Ukraine, the teacher clearly explained to the student the importance of the Russian language

A scandal erupted in the Kiev Lyceum after the teacher refused to speak Ukrainian to the student. The portal "Glavred" informs about it.

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. A scandal erupted in the Kiev Lyceum after the teacher refused to speak Ukrainian to the student. This is reported by the portal “Glavred.” & lt; … & gt; We must first learn the culture, do you understand? To address the teacher with respect, “the teacher reacted violently. She also noted that she is proud of her Russian origin. In 2019, Ukraine adopted a law” On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state language. ” , providing for the use of exclusively the Ukrainian language in almost all spheres of life.

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. A scandal erupted in the Kiev Lyceum after the teacher refused to speak Ukrainian to the student. The portal “Glavred” informs about it.

During the lesson, the boy asked the teacher to use MOV, as he supposedly did not understand Russian.

“He does not understand Russian! For seventy years everyone spoke it and it’s okay! And now everyone chooses which one they want. <...> We must first learn the culture, do you understand? To address the teacher with respect,” the teacher reacted violently.

She also noted that she is proud of her Russian origin.

In 2019, Ukraine adopted a law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state language”, which provides for the use of exclusively the Ukrainian language in almost all spheres of life.
