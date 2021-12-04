https://ria.ru/20211204/pogoda-1762139899.html

In Moscow and the region announced a yellow level of weather hazard

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The hydrometeorological center announced a yellow level of weather danger in Moscow and the region due to wind and ice, according to the forecast map data on the institution’s website. It is noted that wind gusts can reach 15 meters per second. In the capital, the warning is valid until 20.00 Saturday, in the region – until 12.00 Saturday. In addition, in Moscow and the Moscow region, the warning about ice is valid until 12.00 Sunday. Also in the Moscow region until 5.00 Saturday there is a warning about the sticking of wet snow.

