In Russia, a shortage of beer and a rise in prices are expected due to the introduction of mandatory labeling

In Russia, from September 2022, beer supply disruptions may begin, its price rise and the growth of the illegal market are possible due to the introduction of mandatory labeling, RBC writes with reference to the Association of Beer Producers (unites AB InBev Efes, Baltika and Heineken).

According to manufacturers, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has set unrealistic terms for the introduction of labeling.

However, the issue of the coexistence of two systems has not yet been resolved – the Unified State Automated Information System (EGAIS) and labeling, since regulators have repeatedly stated that the market will work with only one. Manufacturers believe that in nine months, suppliers of specialized equipment for the introduction of marking will not be able to meet the needs of the Russian market. In addition, it will take a long time to install and test equipment by brewers.

“It is especially worth considering the factor that there are no suitable technical solutions for marking certain types of packaging, for example, aluminum cans,” the APT added.

The implementation of the project to introduce beer labeling can also lead to an increase in the final prices for the product and, subsequently, to the growth of the illegal market.