In the Khabarovsk Territory, one person died in an accident involving an ambulance

2021-12-04T08: 37

2021-12-04T08: 37

2021-12-04T10: 05

incidents

Khabarovsk region

Komsomolsk-on-Amur

auto

VLADIVOSTOK, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The driver of the ambulance, which collided with a snow-removing train in the Khabarovsk Territory at a railway crossing, drove out on the way to a prohibiting traffic light, according to the Far Eastern Railroad. Earlier, a representative of emergency services told RIA Novosti that an accident involving an ambulance occurred at a regulated railway crossing in the Khabarovsk Territory medical aid and snowplow train. One person was killed, two were injured. The deceased was a paramedic of the medical aid team. Two injured people are taken to a hospital. As a result, the doctor died, the driver of the car and the patient being transported were hospitalized in the district hospital. No damage to railway infrastructure facilities. The incident did not affect the movement of passenger trains. The regional prosecutor’s office reports that the deputy prosecutor of the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Mikhail Konovalov, has left for the scene. The prosecutor’s office of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, together with the regional transport prosecutor’s office, is conducting an inspection, the circumstances of the incident are being clarified. If there are grounds, prosecutorial response measures will be taken.

2021

