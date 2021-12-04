https://ria.ru/20211203/ssha-1762132964.html

In the United States, the parents of a teenager who staged a school shooting were put on the wanted list

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 – RIA Novosti. US law enforcement is looking for the parents of a teenager who shot at a school this week and killed four peers, according to local sheriff Michael Bouchard. The search, involving FBI agents, began after prosecutors announced charges of involuntary manslaughter James and Jennifer Crumbley in connection with the crime of their 15-year-old son Ethan. “The FBI, the Marshals Service and our Fugitive (Criminals) Search Team are on the wanted list,” Bouchard told CNN. He called on those with knowledge of the couple’s whereabouts , call 911 and stay away from the suspects. “Intuitively, I don’t think they’re dangerous, but I wouldn’t take it for granted. We will find them. It will be great if the public helps us,” the sheriff said. The prosecutor’s office explains the nomination accusations against the Crumbly couple that they acquired a pistol and admitted that the weapon fell into the hands of their son, although they might have known of his intentions. Ubley is charged with one fatal terrorism episode and four murders. He shot and killed four students at a school in Oxford, Michigan, and injured seven others, before surrendering to police.

