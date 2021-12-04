In Turkey, a terrorist attack was prevented at a rally with the participation of Erdogan

worldwide, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Mardin (province), Siirt (province)

22:00 04.12.2021 (updated: 22:20 04.12.2021)

In Turkey, a terrorist attack was prevented at a rally with the participation of Erdogan

ANKARA, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. Turkish special services defused a bomb that could have exploded in the city of Siirt, where a rally was held with the participation of President Tayyip Erdogan, said Hamza Dag, deputy head of the ruling Justice and Development Party.
“An explosive device was planted under the car of a police officer working in Mardin, there was a plan to blow it up when he arrives in Siirt. They wanted to disrupt the rally. There are those who are trying to destroy the peaceful environment,” the politician said on CNN Turk.

The police found the bomb while inspecting the car, the sappers destroyed the explosive device.

The search for suspects has begun.

In Turkey, rallies are held by both Erdogan’s supporters and his opponents. So in the city of Mersin in the south of the country, thousands of citizens came out to demand the resignation of the president against the backdrop of a landslide fall in the national currency.

In turn, the head of state, speaking in Siirt, said that more people came to his rally than to the opposition rally. The President called on citizens to maintain confidence in the national economy and promised to stabilize the situation. According to him, one of the reasons for the rise in prices was the strong rise in prices for raw materials on world markets.

Since the beginning of the year, the Turkish currency has fallen in price from 7.4 lira per dollar – to 13.9. On November 23, it collapsed by 16 percent in a day, which was the maximum in the last 20 years.

The fall in the exchange rate was caused by the decision of the Central Bank of Turkey on November 18 to reduce the discount rate from 16 to 15 percent. Erdogan made a televised address and called for a new cut in the discount rate, arguing that this will lead to a decrease in inflation.

Leaders of opposition parties accused the president of incompetence and called for early voting. Erdogan rejected the initiative, saying that the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey will take place as planned in June 2023.

