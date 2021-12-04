At the Lyceum in Kiev, there was a scandal due to the fact that one of the teachers did not want to have a conversation with a student in Ukrainian. It is reported by RIA News” with reference to Glavred.

During the lesson, the student asked the teacher to use MOV, since he allegedly does not understand Russian.

“He doesn’t understand Russian! For 70 years everyone spoke it and it’s okay! And now everyone chooses which one they want, ”said the teacher.

As she emphasized, the student must first “learn the culture.”

In turn, the student is “proud of his Russian origin”.

Formerly popular Ukrainian writer Larisa Nitsoy complained on the “domination of the Moscow language.” So she commented on the data that 78% of the country’s residents consider Ukrainian their native language.