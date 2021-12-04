https://ria.ru/20211204/yaroslavl-1762178964.html

In Yaroslavl, police are studying an incident where a taxi driver beat a man and a woman

YAROSLAVL, December 4 – RIA Novosti. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident near a shopping center in Yaroslavl, where, according to the video, the driver of a car, presumably a taxi, beat a man and a woman lying on the ground. A video appeared on social networks as in the evening in Yaroslavl on Pobeda Street near the Aura shopping and entertainment center “a man hits two people lying on the ground next to a parked car. According to the video, passers-by run up to the scene of the incident and stop the batter, after which he gets into the car. As indicated in social networks with reference to eyewitnesses, a man wielding fists – a taxi driver who gave a ride to a couple, a woman, getting out of the car, began to kick her, which allegedly angered the driver, both passengers were drunk. “In Yaroslavl, the police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, The participants have been established, “RIA Novosti was told at the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Yaroslavl Region.

