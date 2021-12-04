Intel will try to negotiate with TSMC on the production of 3nm chips before Apple takes over all the capacity

Intel is seeking to forge a closer relationship with TSMC to avoid possible competition for manufacturing facilities with Apple, DigiTimes reported. Apple is one of the largest customers of the Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer and is clearly counting on significant shipments of 3nm processors in the future. Intel is also interested in chips made according to the same standards.

As it became known the day before, TSMC launched a pilot production of products based on the 3 nm process technology, which will eventually be used in Apple processors for iPhone, iPad and Mac. Now they use 5 nm technology. At the same time, Intel is looking to forge a closer relationship with the Taiwanese manufacturer to ensure that its orders for new chips are fulfilled without interfering with Apple.

In mid-December, senior Intel officials are scheduled to visit Taiwan and meet with TSMC executives to discuss 3nm chip production and allocate the required manufacturing capacity for Intel orders. According to DigiTimes, Intel representatives will touch on the issue “Increasing the availability of 3nm production facilities at TSMC” – the company wants “To establish closer ties with TSMC to avoid clashes with Apple over available manufacturing facilities”…

Intel plans to use the new technology for the Meteor Lake processor family. In the absence of the ability to implement this solution in-house, the company will resort to the help of third-party contractors, and working with a Taiwanese manufacturer means a chance to keep up with Apple. The latter, in turn, is now fulfilling a two-year plan to abandon Intel processors in its products – to replace them the company has released its own processors, more energy efficient and no less productive.