IPhones of American diplomats hacked with Israeli “master key”

Spyware, developed by the Israeli company NSO Group, has been used to hack iPhone smartphones by at least nine US foreign policy officials. This was first reported by Reuters, citing four sources.

Later, the information was confirmed by the interlocutors of The Wall Street Journal – while talking about the hacking of the phones of 11 people. All of them worked either in Uganda or in the United States on relations with this East African country.

Devices have been jailbroken in the past few months. Who exactly carried out the attack is not reported. At the same time, the NSO Group, after previous scandals with iPhone hacking of politicians, businessmen and journalists, argued that such tools are supplied only to government organizations and with the approval of the Israeli authorities.

Reports suggest an Israeli firm is involved in espionage against the US government. At the same time, Reuters clarifies that the hacked smartphones did not use American numbers (starting with +1) – in the NSO Group software, the possibility of an attack against numbers registered in the United States is allegedly disabled.

An NSO-developed software tool called Pegasus allows remote data retrieval from an infected iPhone or Android device, including through a secret microphone and camera. Infection of a gadget does not require any action on the part of the user – it is enough to send him an infected file. Although Pegasus presumably leaves no trace in the system, cyber researchers have learned to identify contamination by indirect indications.

The NSO Group told Reuters that it would investigate the agency’s reports. Earlier, the company said that they have no way to find out against whom exactly the buyers of the “master key” are using Pegasus. The Israeli embassy said that the facts of espionage against American diplomats described in the publication, if they are real, are a gross violation of the license agreement with the NSO.

This is not the first scandal around the NSO Group’s developments. Earlier in the world media, an investigation was published about the surveillance of dozens of politicians (including French President Emmanuel Macron), journalists and businessmen. Apple filed a lawsuit against the NSO Group in November.