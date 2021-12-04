https://ria.ru/20211204/iran-1762143749.html

Iran proposed to radically change the draft document on the nuclear agreement

Iran proposed to radically change the draft document on the nuclear agreement

UN, 4 Dec – RIA Novosti. During the Vienna talks on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program, Iran proposed to radically change the draft nuclear document – this caused a painful reaction from Western countries, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, told reporters. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Friday that The United States did not see Iran’s steps confirming the seriousness of its intentions to return to the implementation of the JCPOA. According to him, the United States intends to hold talks with its partners in this regard in order to discuss concerns around the Iranian nuclear program. Blinken added that if “the return to compliance (JCPOA) path is not viable, the US will be ready to consider other options.” At the same time, he noted that the rule in the Vienna negotiations on the JCPOA is: “Nothing is agreed until agreed all”. “That is, amendments, changes in position are always possible. But it is desirable that such amendments be calibrated and do not turn into a brake on the path to progress. Therefore, we are not dramatizing the situation,” the diplomat added. “Everyone heard each other at the meeting of the joint commission. Negotiations have just begun. What the Iranians, us or the Americans have said, is not the last word. Nobody promised that it would be easy, “Ulyanov said. On Monday, the seventh round of negotiations began in Vienna to renew the nuclear deal with Iran. The main topic of the talks was the issue of lifting Washington’s sanctions against Tehran. In 2015, the UK, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, France and Iran signed a JCPOA. The deal included the lifting of sanctions in exchange for limiting Iran’s nuclear program as a guarantor of Tehran’s non-receipt of nuclear weapons. In May 2018, then-US President Donald Trump decided to unilaterally withdraw and reinstate tough sanctions against Tehran. In response, Iran announced a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment.

