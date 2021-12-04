Jennifer Aniston talks about her unusual diet

It is hard to believe that Jennifer Aniston is 52. The actress simply admires everyone with her slim and fit figure, but does not hide that this is the result of diets and lifestyle, and not genetics.

Jennifer Aniston (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images)

In the September issue of InStyle, Jennifer revealed that she has learned incredible endurance over the years. The actress knows that she is in complete control of herself even the moment she opens a packet of chips. When asked what she eats when she is stressed, she replied: “Chipsinu. Crunch, crunch, crunch ”. Yes, we were not mistaken – she only eats one chips! “I do it well. I can have one M&M, one chip. I know it’s so annoying, ”Aniston admitted.

The actress also admitted that she drinks alcohol in moderation and never tries “exotic” cocktails. Her favorites are a clean, sugar-free margarita or a dirty martini. “When someone asks,“ Would you like cranberry, coconut, cucumber or anything else? ” No, I will not, “- said the star of” Friends “.

Also, the actress does not forget about sports. She even has her own method, thanks to which she looks just incredible. “Last fall I had an injury and could only do Pilates, which I really enjoy. But I “didn’t have enough sweat.” I go back to my 15-15-15, which is 15 minutes of rotation on the elliptical trainer. And then it’s just old school: I can chase myself in the gym. I need some movement, even if it’s only 10 minutes a day on a trampoline, ”she shared.

For more than twenty years, Jennifer has adhered to the No white food diet principle. The actress ruled out potatoes, sugar, salt, white rice, pasta, flour products, sweet yoghurts and ice cream. That is, those foods, the frequent use of which destroys collagen and causes wrinkles, as well as leads to excess weight and cellulite.