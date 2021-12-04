Jennifer Lawrence’s changed figure amazed fans

Legion-Media American actress Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child. The 31-year-old star was spotted walking the streets of Los Angeles.

The actress and husband Cooke Maroney confirmed the joyous event in September. Jennifer often gets caught in the lenses of the paparazzi, so it was impossible to hide this news. So this time, she and her friend attracted the attention of street photographers.

The Hunger Games star wore a white, black-striped shirt, navy blue jeans, and a beige cardigan. Laurence has diluted the casual look with comfortable sandals to match the jacket. The actress covered her eyes with sunglasses and let her long hair down. She carried a large white bag over her shoulder and a glass of drink in her hand.

Fans could not fail to note how much the figure of their beloved actress has changed during pregnancy. “How quickly her belly grows!”, “Pregnancy suits her,” “Charming,” “I’m already waiting for her to appear on the streets with a stroller,” “Hips have increased,” “It can be seen that she has recovered,” “Her face has become plump. “, – wrote the followers.

Jennifer talked about her first meeting with Ariana Grande, with whom they worked together on the film Don’t Look Up. “I was so excited and nervous that at some point I just walked into her hotel room and sat down. There were all those suitcases for her hair and makeup. And I could only tell her: “Do you live here?” “- recalled Lawrence.