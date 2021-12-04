Jennifer Lopez returned an expensive gift to Alex Rodriguez

While Jennifer Lopez is melting in Ben Affleck’s arms, Alex Rodriguez is gaining attention when he posted a photo of the red Porsche he had previously gifted to ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez on her 50th birthday!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Photo: Andrew Toth / Getty Images for TAO Group

“I’m very down to earth,” he joked in the caption to the picture. The 46-year-old gave the singer a Porsche 911 GTS worth over $ 140,000 in July 2019 in honor of her birthday. The couple then celebrated a stellar party at the exclusive Star Island.

Alex Rodriguez. Photo: Instagram

Fans immediately began to debate whether Rodriguez had taken the car himself or whether Lopez had returned it after the engagement ended. “It looks like J. Lo left not only you, but also the red car,” “Did you return the ring?”, “Bro left the car for himself,” the users wrote.

Jennifer Lopez. Photo: Instagram

Rodriguez may have posted the photo because he knew the 52-year-old singer probably wouldn’t see it because she recently unfollowed him and deleted all of the Instagram photos.

While it’s unclear what Rodriguez’s intentions are, he doesn’t seem to harbor hatred for his ex-fiance, despite her public relationship with Ben Affleck. “I had an incredible five years with my lover and we learned a lot,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (Photo: by Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue)



By the way, it became known that the singer no longer wants to be a business partner of her ex-fiancé. An insider told Us Weekly: “Jennifer is ending her collaboration with Alex. She washes her hands in romantic relationships and also as a business partner. Its management and lawyers will speak with his team to resolve any outstanding cases. ”

Of note, the couple has shares in health care company Hims & Hers, an investment in beverage company Super Coffee, a partnership with fitness app Fitplan, and a deal with sunglasses firm Quay Australia.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez (Photo: @jlo)

Recall that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been together since the spring of 2017, and in 2019, Alex proposed to his beloved. However, it never came to a wedding. Note that some foreign media, citing sources close to the couple, wrote that the stars parted because of Rodriguez’s betrayals. He was credited with having an affair with reality show Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. However, the athlete’s representatives said that Alex did not know this girl and had never seen her.

By the way, recently Alex Rodriguez spent time with a new girlfriend.