Jennifer Lopez showed herself without makeup

An amazing video file was shown on the social network, in which you can see the famous and unique American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez without makeup.

The corresponding publication was posted on the Star Trek page on Instagram.

“Yaka Jennifer Lopez without make-up? If you have a naughty graphic @jlo, wait for an hour for sports and look for accusations. Singingly, the 52-year-old artist herself is such a rosy viglyad. networks.

It’s worth noting that the American celebrity looks pretty good with and without makeup. Not a single user on the social network said it looked bad. J. Lo has a powerful fan group. Millions of people around the world admire the beauty and talent of the star. Fans did not pass by and showered the celebrity with compliments.

“She is very good, with and without makeup”, “She is beautiful in any looks”, “Oh, go to her instagram and look without makeup)))) she is a beauty !!!!”, “Dvі rіznі people”, ” Beautiful even without make-up “,” I am for the natural beauty of the woman! Vona is beautiful without make-up. Our girls can be garnished without make-up and filtrating. I’m thinking about the publicity of the transmission ”,” All the same with make-up, only it is smaller. not worse with this “, – wrote the reviews of the famous artist.

Comments on the post from the Star Trek Instagram page

