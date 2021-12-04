Johnny Depp’s Shower and Alcoholic Blood: Secular News of the Week | Articles

Maria Mironova presented the film “Spy Games” in Moscow, in which she played with Benedict Cumberbatch; they tried to make the guests of another presentation – the series “Vampires of the Middle Lane” drunk with tomato blood. But Hollywood actor Armie Hammer will not want to talk about blood for a long time: he is accused of cannibalism and rape. Brad Pitt was hit by his ex-wife: Angelina Jolie accuses him of domestic violence. In the house of Johnny Depp, a bum got drunk and washed. And only the singer Alexa is doing well: she is expecting a baby. Izvestia chose the most interesting social news of the week.

At the “Spy Games”

Last week, the little dream of Russian actress Maria Mironova came true: in her native capital, the movie “Spy Games” was finally presented, in which she played alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. She has been looking forward to the release of the action-packed thriller directed by Dominic Cook since the end of last year.

– I can’t wait to be able to present this work. The film has already been shown at a festival in Canada. We filmed it for a long time, but due to the pandemic we could not release it on time. The shooting took place in London and Prague, – the actress told Izvestia.

The secular premiere took place at the Moscow Cinema. The first to see the real story of the friendship and espionage of the British businessman Greville Wynn and the Soviet colonel of the GRU of the General Staff of the Ministry of Defense Oleg Penkovsky came: Sasha Luss, Natasha Bardo, Renata Piotrovsky, Kuzma Saprykin, Ksenia Dukalis, Valeria Dergileva, Olga Karput, Maria Fedakoria Daineko, Roman Arkhipov, Anton Malyshev and others.

Photo: video service START

The hero of the occasion, whose duty it was to present the film to Russian viewers, was almost an hour late for the premiere, citing traffic jams.

What blood group do you prefer?

The creators of the series “Vampires of the Middle Lane” approached the presentation of the new film more creatively. Hundreds of red candles, flasks with “Bloody Mary”, skulls, aspens, black crows and scarlet lighting under the arches of the neo-Gothic Novikov-Sveshnikov mansion on Bolshaya Polyanka – in such an ominous setting, an episode of a new, this time domestic vampire sagas. The main roles were played by Tatyana Dogileva, Yuri Stoyanov, Olga Medynich, Artem Tkachenko, Alexander Ustyugov and others.

Photo: video service START Photo: video service START Artem Tkachenko, Gleb Kalyuzhny, Yuri Stoyanov, Olga Medynich, Dmitry Lysenkov (from left to right) Photo: video service START Artem Tkachenko and Mikhail Druyan Photo: video service START Gleb Kalyuzhny Photo: video service START Luka Zarkov, Natasha Maksimova and Denis Kataev Photo: video service START Alexander Terekhov Photo: video service START

To see firsthand how Omsk vampires live, came: Sabina Akhmedova, Natalia Maksimova, Luka Zarkov, Dina Nemtsova, Sergey Gilev, Gladstone Makhib, Alexander Sokolovsky, Alexander Terekhov, Yana Gladkikh, Taisiya Rumyantseva, Mikhail Druyan and others.

At the entrance, guests were greeted by fanged waiters with droplets of fake blood on their chins and unobtrusively offered to taste the contents of the red flasks.

“I drank enough blood already today. Do you want to? – indifferently said a young vampire, one to one similar to Jane from the Volturi clan.

Closer to the bar, the diet expanded: bloody gazpacho, red wine, and vegan purified blood – water.

– What blood group do you prefer? – one after another, the mummers’ waiters puzzled the guests.

But the guests traditionally chose champagne.

Hungry and angry Armie Hammer

It’s good that Hollywood actor Armie Hammer, who was accused of cannibalism in January of this year, was not at the presentation of “Vampires of the Middle Strip”. Then screenshots of his correspondence with a girl appeared on the Web, to whom he confessed that he wanted to eat her.

The sex scandal was continued the other day. A certain girl, who introduced herself as Effie, made accusations that Hammer raped her and also tortured and held her captive. The alleged victim spoke about this at a press conference with the help of her lawyer.

“Armie Hammer raped me for four hours in Los Angeles. He hit my head against the wall several times, left bruises on my face and used other acts of violence against me that I did not agree to. I thought he was going to kill me and tried to escape, but he didn’t give it, ”Effie said in a statement.

Photo: Global Look Press / ImagePressAgency

According to the girl, it happened on April 24, 2017. She met the actor on Facebook, at that time she was 20 years old.

Armie Hammer’s lawyers have already issued a statement that all of Effie’s words and accusations are lies. The meeting of the Hollywood star with the girl was agreed, all the details were discussed by the parties in advance, everything happened by mutual agreement. Also, representatives of Hammer said that she herself sent messages to their client describing her fantasies.

Time of pleasant bustle

The star of “Star Factory 4” and ex-beloved Timati singer Alex is expecting a baby. She told about this on her Instagram page, posting a picture with a rounded belly.

Photo: instagram.com/aleksa___official

“Waiting for the most beautiful and exciting moment in life. It’s time for a pleasant bustle. Choosing a stroller, a crib, buying baby things for our little angel ”, – signed Alex’s photo.

Back in September 2020, the singer spoke in social networks about the imminent wedding with her boyfriend, the star fitness trainer Vyacheslav Daichev.

Visiting Johnny Depp

Last week, a neighbor of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp called the police and said that he saw a man who looked like a homeless man in the courtyard of the star’s house. This was reported by the TMZ edition with reference to its source. The tramp wandered around the pool, and noticing a neighbor approaching the fence, he fled over the fence. But, apparently, then he decided to return, because later the security of Depp’s villa turned to the police. Arriving police officers found a homeless man during water procedures: he was taking a shower in one of the celebrity’s bedrooms. Prior to this, the man was pretty drunk in the bar of the “Pirate of the Caribbean”.

Photo: Most Wanted / REX

Heartbroken

Angelina Jolie is ready to provide evidence of domestic violence by ex-husband Brad Pitt, reported The Blast. Pitt, 57, is, according to insiders, heartbroken and devastated.

The documents that the Hollywood actress submitted to the court should help her in the custody of six children (the ex-spouses have three of their own and three adopted children). The children themselves were also interviewed by court-appointed psychotherapists.

Photo: Global Look Press / Jens Kalaene

Meanwhile, sources close to the ex-couple note that although Jolie and Pitt’s marriage was sometimes toxic, during their union, Brad was never accused of domestic violence, despite the fact that he does have problems with alcohol and drugs. to which he confessed. The only incident that the public learned about was a quarrel between the actor and his adopted son Maddox, when he stood up for his mother during their altercation. Brad Pitt was then acquitted.