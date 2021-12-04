Julia Roberts, 54, Revealed The Secret To Radiant Skin

The actress is a supporter of natural beauty.

Julia Roberts, 54, is not afraid to show her fans without makeup. She does not hesitate to publish such pictures in her microblog. Her skin literally glows with health, and subscribers cannot hide their delight, looking at how a Hollywood star looks at her age.

The actress has repeatedly admitted that she does not go out without sunscreen. Especially when he goes for a walk with children. She mainly uses a product with SPF 30.

Julia Roberts also never falls asleep with makeup. She uses a double cleanser so that no makeup residue is found on her face the next morning.

Hydration is also a key ingredient in her basic skin care. She prefers creams that are designed to retain more moisture.

After washing the dishes, the actress never ignores the application of the product on her hands. Her choice: a cream with a greasy texture reminiscent of butter. The product simultaneously takes over the functions of moisturizing and restoring.

And her favorite homemade mask recipe for quick skin and hair care is very simple. Julia Roberts mixes extra virgin olive oil with a little warm water. She leaves the mask for about half an hour, after which she rinses off and enjoys the effect, reports Women’s Health.

