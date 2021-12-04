https://ria.ru/20211204/priznanie-1762146178.html
Prominent European politician confesses his feelings for Merkel
Former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in an interview with Die Welt newspaper that he was most annoyed by the outgoing Chancellor
MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. Former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Die Welt that he was most annoyed by the outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, while also convinced that Merkel was in the right place at the right time. that she will be bored, since Merkel, he said, has the ability to listen and give equal attention to everyone, and besides, she has never tried to stand out from the general background. Merkel will step down as German Chancellor with the election of Olaf Scholz. This is supposed to happen on December 8th.
