https://ria.ru/20211204/priznanie-1762146178.html

Prominent European politician confesses his feelings for Merkel

Juncker told how he was annoyed by Merkel – Russia news today

Prominent European politician confesses his feelings for Merkel

Former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in an interview with Die Welt newspaper that he was most annoyed by the outgoing Chancellor … RIA Novosti, 04.12.2021

2021-12-04T09: 31

2021-12-04T09: 31

2021-12-04T12: 32

in the world

Europe

Germany

Angela Merkel

European Commission

jean-claude junker

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/153095/12/1530951290_0:160:3075:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_5c450d48f6a9c21dfb40b709d926f921.jpg

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. Former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Die Welt that he was most annoyed by the outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, while also convinced that Merkel was in the right place at the right time. that she will be bored, since Merkel, he said, has the ability to listen and give equal attention to everyone, and besides, she has never tried to stand out from the general background. Merkel will step down as German Chancellor with the election of Olaf Scholz. This is supposed to happen on December 8th.

https://ria.ru/20211204/merkel-1762026125.html

Europe

Germany

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/153095/12/1530951290_173-0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c02b0390345941f010d6a11be831f3a0.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, Europe, Germany, Angela Merkel, European Commission, Jean-Claude Junker