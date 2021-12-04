Justin Theroux wished Aniston a happy 52nd birthday

The man shared a snapshot of his beloved escort on the network and left a sweet congratulation.

Worth Reading Jennifer Aniston – 52: Hollywood Star’s High-profile Romances

Justin Theroux wished Aniston a happy birthday

It looks like the couple remained on a great relationship, despite the fact that they separated about 4 years ago. In his Instagram stories, Teru posted a black and white photo from his own archive, where Jennifer is standing on the steps of a beautiful architectural building.

“Happy birthday! I love you,” the actor wrote succinctly, adding “emoji” in the shape of a heart and the letter “B (B)”, which he decided not to declassify.



Jennifer Aniston pictured in Theroux / Photo from Instagram Stories by Justin Theroux

The actress did not publicly react to the picture, however, it is hoped that she thanked him in private messages.

It is not known that another ex-husband, Brad Pitt, congratulated Lee on Jen’s holiday. However, they have long kept in touch on the phone, so it is also worth hoping that the actor has not forgotten about his longtime girlfriend.

Who else congratulated the star on the holiday?

Friends of actress Courtney Cox and Reese Witherspoon left their congratulations on Jennifer’s birthday.

“Happy birthday Jenny Louise! We’ve known each other for so long that I don’t even remember why I call you that. I love you!” – wrote Courtney Cox on her instagram and added joint photos with her.

Colleague on the series “The Morning Show” season 2 Reese Witherspoon, which is now being filmed, also left joint photos with the birthday girl, which were taken on the set.

“We always manage to find time to talk and laugh about any topic. And this is just one of the reasons why I am so lucky that I know you not only on the screen, but also beyond it. Congratulations, my funny, loving and talented friend, “- wrote Reese on instagram.