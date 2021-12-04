Khinshtein was removed from the number of Turchak’s deputies in United Russia – RBK

On Saturday, December 4, Turchak was unanimously re-elected as the secretary of the general council of the party. 134 members of the General Council voted for him, and his formal opponent, the head of the Voronezh branch of United Russia, Vladimir Netesov, received zero votes.

Medvedev was re-elected head of the United Russia party



The head of the party, Dmitry Medvedev, who has held this post since 2012, was also re-elected for a new five-year term.

In addition, United Russia has renewed the composition of the Supreme and General Councils. So, director Fyodor Bondarchuk and Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov were removed from the Supreme Council.

Among the new members of the Supreme Council are the director Vladimir Mashkov, the head physician of the hospital in Kommunarka Denis Protsenko, the Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Sergei Neverov, and the Deputy Prime Minister – Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev.

Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, State Duma Deputy Speaker Alexei Gordeev and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin remained in the Supreme Council.

According to the voting results, the General Council included the acting governor of the Vladimir region Alexander Avdeev, the governor of the Kaliningrad region Anton Alikhanov, the governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke positively about how United Russia showed itself in the elections to the State Duma in September.

“I believe that United Russia proved itself worthy in the rather difficult, in many ways extraordinary conditions of the election campaign, withstood a tough, open competition and won confidently, with a solid advantage,” he said.

On the eve of “United Russia” has replaced more than ten heads of regional offices, and most of the new secretaries are the heads of the regions.