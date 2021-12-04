Khloe Kardashian posted a bad photo with her brother and sister

TV star Khloe Kardashian posted a family selfie, but fans are in no hurry to be touched, instead feeling sorry for the celebrity’s relatives. Just one look at the photo, and the commentators are sure that even the most inattentive can find a daffodil.

American TV show star and entrepreneur Khloe Kardashian posted a selfie with her brother Rob and sister Kylie Jenner on June 29. According to the publication Page Six, the photo was taken at a time when almost the entire family gathered in order to celebrate the birthday of the author of the picture, who turned 37 on June 27.

khloekardashian Soul mates.

However, the attention of netizens was attracted not by the smiles of the brother and sisters, but by how the relatives turned out in the selfie. After all, the only one who can be clearly seen in the photo is Chloe, and the faces of Rob and Kylie are blurry. According to many commentators, posting an unsuccessful picture was not worth it, as it is disrespectful to family members. Because of these shots, they decided that Chloe was selfish.

red_headed_ginger_vixen The Kardashians love pictures in which they look better than their siblings. Nothing matters as long as they look good. Narcissism at its best.

maggiebrownmagic Lol. The only one clearly visible in the photo is Chloe.

tiegansusername Your friends look bad, but you are good, so you post anyway.

Other commentators joked that Khloe’s relatives were trying to disappear from the frame, and Kourtney Kardashian asked what happened to her.

kourtneykardash Did you cut me off?

Kim Kardashian did not come to the family holiday, as she was in Rome at the time. There she visited the Vatican, and the commentators unleashed an avalanche of hate on her. After all, the model’s outfit is 10 out of 10 on the scale of shamelessness.

Previously, a celebrity posted a photo with a new hair color, and fans wanted to unveil these pictures. After all, the new image of the celeba reminded them of Ru Paul and Jeffrey Star at the same time.