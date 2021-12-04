“Kholop” was dismantled into remakes | MovieReporter

The highest-grossing domestic comedy will be re-shot in seven countries.

The highest-grossing Russian comedy “Kholop” will receive seven foreign remakes at once. Filming will take place in Mexico, India, South Korea, Japan and Spain, as well as France and Poland, where the work will take place together with Russian film producers.

Vadim Vereshchagin, Director General of the Central Partnership film company, spoke about the contracts signed. According to him, the deals provide for a fixed payment for the right to adapt the film, as well as the payment of royalties from all commercial sales. Other terms were not disclosed.

“The deals they made are a tremendous success and further proof that a cool, understandable story is the most valuable thing in filmmaking. I am sure that the remakes of “The Kholop” will be in demand among foreign audiences and will bring box office success to the production studios.“, – said Vadim Vereshchagin.

“The Kholop” starring Milos Bikovich was released in 2019 and grossed more than 3 billion rubles at the box office. The film tells the story of the major Grisha, whose father resorts to radical methods of re-education.

“The original concept of the film “Kholop” aroused tremendous interest of the audience in Russia and turned out to be relevant for many other countries. We are very glad that foreign filmmakers also paid attention to this idea and decided to adapt it in their territories.“, – said General Producer of Yellow, Black and White Eduard Iloyan.

Source: www.vedomosti.ru