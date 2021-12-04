Kiev was surprised by the reaction of the Rada deputies to the report on the “Russian invasion”

https://ria.ru/20211204/agressiya-1762140024.html

MOSCOW, December 4 – RIA Novosti. Rada deputy from the Opposition Platform – For Life party Vadim Rabinovich was surprised on Facebook by the reaction of his colleagues to the report of Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov about the danger of a “Russian invasion.” to Ukraine in January. At the same time, he noted that escalation is “a likely scenario, but not necessary.” Reznikov also claimed that more than 90 thousand Russian troops were concentrated near the border with Ukraine. The parliamentarian provided his post with a video of the speech of the head of the Ministry of Defense, which shows deputies who are not listening to him. Western media and politicians have recently begun to assert that Moscow is allegedly concentrating troops on the border with Ukraine. As Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out, Russia is moving armed forces within its territory and at its own discretion – this does not threaten anyone and should not bother anyone. Moscow emphasized that statements about “Russian aggression” are being used as a pretext for building up the NATO contingent in the border regions. On November 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had received information about a coup d’état that was being prepared in the country on December 1, in which he was allegedly involved, among other things businessman Rinat Akhmetov. The SBU announced on November 29 that it had opened a criminal case and was investigating the preparation by individual citizens of Ukraine and Russia of actions to seize power in the country. On December 1, two rallies were held in Kiev – entrepreneurs and those dissatisfied with Zelensky’s policies.

