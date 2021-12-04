Kim Kardashian and Kanye West discontinue family therapy

Celebrities turned to their lawyers.





Kim Kardashian and Kanye West











On the brink of divorce, the 40-year-old reality star and 43-year-old rapper tried to save their marriage, but to no avail. Insiders said that the couple stopped attending family counseling, considering it useless. Now Kanye West actively consults with his lawyers, and Kim has been working with celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser for several weeks. Sources from the couple’s inner circle insist: “Divorce is inevitable.”

Rumors of serious problems in the relationship between Kim and Kanye have been circulating for many months, but the couple’s friends claim that this marriage has long been bursting at the seams – even in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, they are eagerly awaiting the end of the drawn-out drama. Over the seven years of family life, Kim has changed a lot: she created a successful business, began to study at law school and became a mother of four children – 7-year-old North, 5-year-old Saint, 3-year-old Chicago and almost 2-year-old Psalm.

“Kim knows what she wants to do with her life. She wants to continue living in Los Angeles, creating better conditions for her children and focusing on her projects. She became more independent and lost patience with Kanye’s behavior – his antics, rants, presidential race and tweets. This love story has long outlived its usefulness. They adored each other, but they are too different, “- noted sources of People magazine.

In the summer, West unexpectedly for everyone announced that he would run for president of the United States, and during the election campaign he did a lot of things – for example, he publicly demanded a divorce and said that he and the Kardashians were contemplating an abortion when the star became pregnant with North’s daughter. It is believed that then the rapper was not himself due to another attack against the background of bipolar disorder.