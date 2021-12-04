Kim Kardashian first appeared after the news of the divorce

Kim Kardashian is officially a free woman in five minutes. And boldly strides towards the unknown: the reality star has finally appeared in public after the news of the divorce, and this is a classic exit in the style of “look what you lost.” Or did Kim just want to express relief and joy at the difficult decision?









Even before the official news about the divorce procedure started, insiders reported: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have not been together for a long time, although they tried to maintain their relationship. At the end of this beautiful (and very expensive) marriage influenced a lot: but basically – the ever-growing inadequacy of the rapper’s behavior. Kanye’s bipolar disorder spiraled out of control in the midst of the American election race, in which West for some reason participated – narcissistic and political ambition cost him his family.

At first, Kim endured her husband’s scandalous antics and, as reported by insiders, intended to save the family at any cost.

However, problems with mutual understanding in this alliance have arisen before. And they, according to rumors, could not be solved by either a family psychologist or visits to a sexologist.

In mid-February, Kardashian officially filed papers for divorce, but has not yet commented on this decision to the media. Although for this woman, appearances are much more eloquent than any statements …

Kim first appeared in public as a single woman. Instadiva was spotted at a girlfriend’s bachelorette party in one of the famous restaurants in Beverly Hills. And we will not be cunning if we say that all the attention of others was focused precisely on the star.

Apparently, this party did not have a clear dress code. Someone came in a cap, a hoodie and with disheveled hair, and someone, like Kim, in full dress.

And could there be any doubt that after the news of the divorce, the perfectionist Kardashian would pay less attention to her appearance?

It seems that the spectacular image as if screams that everything is wonderful with her – as well as the smile that did not leave the star’s face that evening. Kim carefully prepared for the meeting with the paparazzi, opting for a tight light green dress made of the finest fabric, showing every curve of her body.

One gets the impression that for the sake of such a dizzying outfit, Kim even gave up underwear! Or I just put on a very thin bra.

It seems that we can safely call the first “free” appearance of a star successful. But Kanye, meanwhile, is rumored to be unsuccessfully trying to sell expensive jewelry somewhere, which Kim rejected along with his requests to save the marriage. This is how the days of the spouses pass in different ways, who will officially end their marriage in the foreseeable future and define in the documents the procedure for the separation of parental responsibilities.

