Kim Kardashian showed a photo in leggings and called for a clean man. Seeing the background, they recruit Moidodyra

Fans saw new photos of the model Kim Kardashian and could not resist jokes about dirty and depression because of Kanye West. One glance at the background, and you will forget about cleaning the apartment (hurray), because now the phrase “I have a house like Kim’s” sounds different.

The star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family” and (so far) the wife of rapper Kanye West – Kim Kardashian – posted a series of new photos on her Twitter page on June 1. In the first photo, the model appeared in front of the fans in a tight knitted dress to the floor, in the second – in her classic leggings and a top.

But in the comments under the tweet, fans drew attention not to the forms and outfits of the businesswoman, but to the background: scattered clothes, an unpacked suitcase and items in boxes and on the couch.

Please buy furniture.

Looks like she’s staying at a 4-star Airbnb hotel.

[Чёрт, [подруга], do you live like this?]

In addition, subscribers advised the billionaire from the Forbes list to hire an assistant who will follow her and add hundreds of outfits (for selfies, you must pay separately).

Okay, you look good. Now show the assistant to pick up the scattered clothes and things from the floor, haha.

And the most attentive fans dug deeper: the inhabitants of Twitter suggested that the star was sad for her spouse or forgot about order after the ex moved out of the house.

Your house has never been this dirty when Kanye was around. 😔

If my room looked like this, they would call me broken and filthy.

You really miss your husband. 😭

Recall that the news about the separation of the star couple – the rapper and the model – went viral on the Web at the end of February 2021. But the fans were in no hurry to be sad and gave out memes that revealed the future of Kim Kardashian and Ye.

