Konstantin Shestakov accepted the resignation of the head of the road service Igor Strelnikov

The head of Vladivostok, Konstantin Shestakov, today, on December 4, accepted the resignation of Igor Strelnikov, head of the municipal enterprise “Maintenance of urban areas” (UGT). As explained in the mayor’s office, the director of the enterprise wrote a letter of resignation of his own free will – the head of the city agreed with this decision. At the same time, Strelnikov had already left the post of head of SGT in 2019 – also due to the consequences of the snowfall.

“The results of eliminating the consequences of the snowfall of the last three days showed me that the work of the enterprise“ Maintenance of urban areas ”is not organized,” stressed Konstantin Shestakov. – The team should have people who are ready to make life in the city better and more comfortable. Moreover, quickly, smoothly and efficiently. Yes, snow and roads are being cleared, but this is clearly not enough. Yesterday he dismissed the deputy director of the State Customs Service Alexei Rudenko for poor organization of the snow storage sites. We ran into flaws that didn’t allow us to perform well last night. We also had problems last night. Following the results of work, he accepted the resignation of the director of the enterprise Igor Strelnikov. “

We will remind, the deputy head of the municipal road enterprise “Maintenance of urban areas” Alexei Rudenko, responsible for snow removal, was removed from office the day before during a meeting of the expanded headquarters to eliminate the consequences of snowfall.

According to IAS Seldon.Basis, Igor Strelnikov has been acting director of SGT since July 28, he got the post after the dismissal of Konstantin Tsybulin. At the same time, Strelnikov had previously left the same post for the same reason: in November 2019, the head of the municipal enterprise “Maintenance of Urban Areas” was fired by Oleg Gumenyuk, who at that time was the head of the city. The reason then was the frozen streets of Vladivostok.