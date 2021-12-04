Kremlin announced talks between Putin and Biden – Politics

MOSCOW, December 3. / TASS /. The date of the meeting via video link between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden has been tentatively approved, it will be announced after agreement with the American side, the assistant to the Russian leader Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Friday.

“We are working on the possibility of communicating between Putin and Biden in the format of a video conference call. Moreover, this contact may take place in the very next few days. We have a specific date and time for this video conference. But it is better to wait for the final agreement of all parameters with the American side. , and then we will be able to officially announce it. This meeting in the format of a video conference is being actively prepared, “Ushakov noted. Geneva Summit and the world situation “The agenda is obvious. This will be an important contact in the continuation of the Geneva talks, issues of the implementation of the Geneva agreements will be discussed,” the assistant to the head of the Russian state said. Libya, Syria may be affected, how the conversation goes. ” Also, Ushakov said, the leaders will discuss “the course of the dialogue on strategic stability.” “The question of the implementation of our idea of ​​holding a summit of permanent members of the UN Security Council will probably be touched upon,” he added. NATO non-expansion guarantees Another topic of the talks will be issues related to the North Atlantic Alliance. We are talking about legal agreements to exclude further NATO advance to the east. “I think that the Russian president will discuss this during his upcoming contact with President Biden,” Ushakov said, recalling that Putin spoke about the need for guarantees in this area at the collegium of the Russian Foreign Ministry and during a meeting with foreign ambassadors.

“This is our proposal on the need for joint work with colleagues, with leading countries, to achieve appropriate legal agreements that would exclude any further NATO advance to the east and the deployment of states adjacent to the Russian Federation, including Ukraine, that threaten us directly with weapon systems,” – said the assistant to the Russian leader. According to him, Moscow urgently needs guarantees that the alliance will not expand to the east. “This question is“ with a beard. ”Both the Soviet Union and Russia were given verbal assurances that NATO military structures would not move eastward, but it turned out that these verbal assurances were worthless, although some recording of these statements was made, there are records appropriate conversations, “- the Kremlin spokesman described the current situation. “Now, taking into account the tense situation, the question of the urgent need to provide us with appropriate guarantees arises, it cannot continue this way,” he stressed. Other meeting topics In addition, Ushakov did not rule out that the presidents of Russia and the United States can discuss the situation on the oil market. “I don’t know, maybe there will be [обсуждать ситуацию на нефтяном рынке], there are many questions, a corresponding memo is being prepared, but there are also other topics, there is a pandemic, the fight against climate change, “he listed. “The main thing is that not only we, but also, I hope, our American colleagues understand how important and necessary this contact is,” he added. “We are working out this contact with Olympic calmness, we do not rush the Americans when it is convenient for them, we are ready to hold it. And now we are already close to agreeing on a time convenient for both sides,” Ushakov summed up.

